unscripted
Old Sugar Distillery 931 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jesse Chieffo
Shawn Vasquez
media release: Madison Indie Comedy presents: A comedy show no one prepared for -- what could go wrong?!
On THURSDAY, JUNE 9, come out and see how a group of comedians and musicians work to make up a thrilling (or…not so thrilling…) stand up set “on the spot” in front of your eyes. The performers will also have a chance to perform their regular, "tested" material, but everything else…is an experience waiting to happen!
Our extremely dignified performers this month are:
SHAWN VASQUEZ
ALYSSA REYNOLDS
ELIZABETH JOY
MARGARET LEAF
With special guest: LEAFJOY!
Hosted by: SHAUNA JUNGDAHL