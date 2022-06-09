unscripted

× Expand Jesse Chieffo Shawn Vasquez

media release: Madison Indie Comedy presents: A comedy show no one prepared for -- what could go wrong?!

On THURSDAY, JUNE 9, come out and see how a group of comedians and musicians work to make up a thrilling (or…not so thrilling…) stand up set “on the spot” in front of your eyes. The performers will also have a chance to perform their regular, "tested" material, but everything else…is an experience waiting to happen!

Our extremely dignified performers this month are:

SHAWN VASQUEZ

ALYSSA REYNOLDS

ELIZABETH JOY

MARGARET LEAF

With special guest: LEAFJOY!

Hosted by: SHAUNA JUNGDAHL