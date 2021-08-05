unscripted

press release: $10.

A comedy show no one prepared for — what could go wrong?!

These comics have been challenged to not only perform a stand up set, but also perform a stand up set that is completely improvised. Each performer will shine with their scripted material, but then dazzle — or terrify! — us with a set made up entirely on the spot. You don’t want to miss this madness!

The stellar lineup for Thursday, August 5, 2021 includes: Anthony Bonazzo, Casey Flesch, KC Phillips, Amber Autry, Emily Schaefer, Arijana Ramic

Hosted by Shauna Jungdahl

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda.