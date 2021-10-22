× Expand Madison Comedy Week Vanessa Tortolano

media release: Unscripted! An (Almost Completely) Improvised Bonanza!

A comedy show no one prepared for! On Friday, October 22, come on out and see how a group of comedians and musicians work to make up a thrilling (or…not so thrilling…) stand up set “on the spot” in front of your eyes. The performers will also have a chance to perform their regular, "tested" material, but everything else…is an experience waiting to happen!

Performers include:

Vanessa Tortolano (Madison)

Ben Hofman (Milwaukee)

Claire Kannapell (Madison)

Will Byrd (Madison)

Nate Chappell (Madison)

Hosted by Shauna Jungdahl (Madison)

The event will take place on Friday, October 22, Bos Meadery (849 E. Washington Ave). Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8:00pm. Tickets are $10 presale on Eventbrite, or $15 cash at door: