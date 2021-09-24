× Expand Craig Smith

media release: unscripted. An Improvised Stand Up, Music, and variety Bonanza!

A comedy show no one prepared for! On Friday, September 24, come on out and see how a group of comedians work to make up a thrilling (or…not so thrilling…) stand up set “on the spot” in front of your eyes. The performers will also have a chance to performe their regular, "tested" material, but everything else…is an experience waiting to happen!

Performers include:

Rory Rusch (Chicago)

Samara Suomi (Madison)

Craig Smith (Madison)

Peggy Hurley (Madison)

Trumaine Bradley (Austin)

Hosted by Shauna Jungdahl (Madison)

The event will take place on Friday, September 24, at Bos Meadery (849 E. Washington Ave).

Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $10 presale on Eventbrite, or $15 cash at door:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 169668331547