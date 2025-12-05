Unseen Barriers: The Intersection of Justice, Housing, and Community

media release: Join us to explore housing, homelessness, and incarceration in Dane County - hear stories, learn barriers, and imagine solutions together.

Join JustDane and Madison College to break the silence on housing, homelessness, and incarceration – hear voices, build understanding, and imagine a more just community

About the Event:

This panel discussion and community conversation will explore the complex intersections of housing instability, homelessness, and incarceration in Dane County. The discussion will center on lived experiences, systemic barriers, and how community-driven solutions can promote stability, equity, and opportunity for people returning from incarceration.

JustDane and Madison College partner together to bring a dynamic panel conversation to the community!

What You'll Gain:

Firsthand insights from individuals with lived experience, local advocates, and policy experts.

A deeper understanding of the systemic barriers that contribute to homelessness and housing insecurity after incarceration.

Community-driven ideas for creating supportive housing and programs that foster stability and dignity.

Key Discussion Topics:

How incarceration contributes to housing instability and homelessness in Dane County.

The impact of policies, eviction histories, and limited shelter options on people returning from incarceration.

What community organizations, local government, and advocates can do to expand housing access and supportive programs.

Strategies for building partnerships that prioritize safety, stability, and equitable opportunities for all community members.

Panelists:

Moderator: Shanita Lawrence - JustDane Peer Support Program manager

Panelists info COMING SOON!

Can't attend in person? We will update with a virtual link soon.