press release: Since 2011, local non-profit organization Tri 4 Schools has helped 15,000 Dane County kids complete a youth distance triathlon, while raising $375,000 for school health and fitness resources. However, due to the limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization changed all three of their summer youth triathlons to "at-home" events that still engage and support kids and families, while furthering their mission of supporting health and fitness resources in schools.

The results? Their Unstoppable Race Series - an at-home bike and run event, which culminates with the Unstoppable Communities Race on August 22-23. Anyone from anywhere can sign up to participate, and set a bike and run course of their choosing that matches the original race distances. A drive-through packet pick-up will take place at Harbor Athletic Club on August 21 so local participants can show off their finisher medal and race shirt upon completing the race. Participants outside Dane County will receive their packets via mail.

“We feel that there has never been a greater need for the reminder that we are a community, and that we can do great things when we work together,” said Tri 4 Schools Executive Director Katie Hensel. “By providing a safe and flexible way to be active and celebrate our health, we hope to continue creating healthy, happy kids. It also makes it possible to equip schools with much-needed resources this fall."

Tri 4 Schools typically hosts three kids-only triathlons throughout the spring and summer, as well as an after-school program that takes place at 30 schools around Dane County. Every event hosted by Tri 4 Schools donates entry fees back to the schools of the participating students to fund school-based wellness initiatives. The COVID-19 pandemic has already forced the non-profit to cancel their spring after-school programs, which serve 700 kids, many in low-income areas of the community.

The organization has implemented fun additions to make the at-home race as much of an experience as possible, including a "pop-up" finish line so participants can get their finish line photo, and a visit from the Kona Ice Truck, a perennial favorite at their races. To make the event accessible for kids without bikes, body-weight strength options can be substituted.

“We really want to encourage as many people to join us in this final event of the year, even if you've never done one of our events before,” said Hensel. ”We've seen with our other events that it brings some excitement to families and gives them something to look forward to." The organization typically is able to donate around $50,000 each year to schools, but is currently just shy of $10,000 due to the smaller size of their events.

Tri 4 Schools is dedicated to getting kids active early and often to create happy, healthy kids. In order to put on youth events and programs, Tri 4 Schools depends on an amazing team of sponsors, donors, and volunteers that help to ensure a fun and safe event for youth athletes. The Unstoppable Kids Race would not be possible without the continuing support of our corporate sponsors like Harbor Athletic Club and Dental Health Associates.

To learn more and get involved, visit tri4schools.org.