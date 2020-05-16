press release: Since 2012, local non-profit organization Tri 4 Schools Waunakee Kids Triathlon has helped Dane County kids complete a youth distance triathlon, while raising thousands of dollars for school health and fitness resources. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic closing schools and preventing large gatherings, the organization set to work trying to find an alternative that would engage and support kids, and continue to support schools.

The result? The Unstoppable Kids Race - an at-home bike and run event, which will take place the same weekend as the original triathlon on May 16-17. Children from anywhere can sign up to participate, and set a bike and run course of their choosing that matches the original race distances. After the race, kids will receive a certificate, medal, and shirt in the mail.

“We feel it is important to offer an opportunity for kids and their families to get outside and be active, especially during this challenging time,” said Tri 4 Schools Executive Director Katie Hensel. “By providing a safe and flexible way for kids to participate in an event, and set goals for themselves, we hope to continue creating healthy, happy kids. It also makes it possible to equip schools with much-needed resources this fall."

Tri 4 Schools typically hosts three kids-only triathlons throughout the spring and summer, as well as an after-school program that takes place at 30 schools around Dane County. Every event hosted by Tri 4 Schools donates entry fees back to the schools of the participating students to fund school-based wellness initiatives. The COVID-19 pandemic has already forced the non-profit to cancel their spring after-school programs, which serve 700 kids, many in low-income areas of the community.

The organization has planned fun additions to make the at-home race as much of an experience as possible. They'll be posting live during the event, encouraging people to share "finisher photos" on social media, and even sharing messages from the participating schools' staff. They also plan to host several "pop-up" finish zones around town after the Safer at Home order ends so participants can get their finish line photo. To make the event accessible for kids without bikes, body-weight strength options can be substituted.

“We've already seen kids signing up from other cities, states, and even in other countries,” said Hensel. ”As a parent myself, I'm hoping that it brings some excitement to families and gives them something to look forward to. Our entire team is dedicated to encouraging kids, families, and giving them something to look forward to."

Tri 4 Schools is dedicated to getting kids active early and often to create happy, healthy kids. In order to put on youth events and programs, Tri 4 Schools depends on an amazing team of sponsors, donors, and volunteers that help to ensure a fun and safe event for youth athletes. The Unstoppable Kids Race would not be possible without the continuing support of our corporate sponsors and local organizations, such as the Waunakee Rotary Club.

To learn more and get involved, visit tri4schools.org.