press release: In recognition of international OCD Awareness Week, OCD Wisconsin presents this award-winning short film explains what OCD is, and what it isn't. By highlighting six unique OCD stories, UNSTUCK reveals the complexity of this mental health disorder and allows young people to share how they faced their worst fears and regained control of their lives.

After the film, a panel of experts will be on hand for a question and answer discussion, including Jenny Bliefernicht and Keri Brown of Rogers Behavioral Health.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ocd-wisconsin-presents-unstuck-an-ocd-kids-movie-and-ask-the-experts-panel-tickets-71223113249