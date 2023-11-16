Untitled reception

media release: Free art show showcasing photography by undergraduate and graduate students at UW-Madison in the Art Department. The show, “Untitled,” will showcase nameless photographic work coupled with a short story, poem, or description of the work.

The exhibition opens at 4:00 PM on November 13 and will remain open until November 17. The Art Lofts Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 9 AM-5 PM. A closing reception is 4-7 pm on 11/16.

UW-Madison Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N. Frances St, Front Gallery.