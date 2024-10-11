10/11-26, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 10/26) and 2 pm Sunday.

media release: Written and directed by Finn Gallagher.

Madison Public Theatre and Oracular Studios invite you to experience “The Untold Story of the Collyer Brothers”! This is the inaugural show of Madison Public Theatre.

Homer and Langley Collyer live in 1930s Harlem and are famous for their hoarding and eccentric tendencies. Newspaper reporters scheme for an interview or even just a photograph inside their brownstone. Homer, the elder brother hasn’t been seen publicly in years. Langley is even rebuilding a Model T Ford in the living room. What’s most interesting about this story? It’s true!

The Collyer brothers were real media sensations for many years, until their own tripwires unfortunately got the best of them…

2 brothers, one hundred tons of junk, and one sensational story!

Strollers Theatre d/b/a Madison Public Theatre.