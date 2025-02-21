media release: Cutie B and Luv Joy proudly present "Up & Away Cabaret", a thrilling themed show featuring aerial dance, burlesque, and other circus inspired surprises. Strong, sexy, and sometimes a little silly, these performances promise to leave you in awe. We encourage guests to dress in costume and fully immerse themselves in this uplifting experience.

Our inaugural show, "Hearts on Fire", will light up the Crucible stage on Friday, February 21st, featuring special guests, audience participation, and plenty of fiery fun!

Doors at 7pm, Show at 8pm.

$15 Cover

Tipping Encouraged