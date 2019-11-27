Up Close with Magnum Opus Ballet
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Enjoy a beautiful selection of dances from Magnum Opus Ballet’s holiday production, Full Light, followed by a chance for kids to learn ballet steps themselves! Magnum Opus is the newest professional ballet company in Wisconsin. Please register. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Kids & Family