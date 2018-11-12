Up Close with Magnum Opus

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Come and see a sneak peak of Magnum Opus' holiday performance "Full Light" followed by learning creative ballet steps yourself!

Magnum Opus is the newest professional ballet company in all of Wisconsin. They strive to love Madison with positive and inspiring performances while maintaining a high standard of integrity within the ballet work environment.

This event is especially for children ages 6 & younger and their families.

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-246-4548
