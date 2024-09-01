media release: Sunday, September 1, the Red Rooster is excited to welcome Up From The Skies, a Tribute to the music of Jimi Hendrix.

“Besides the hits, I choose songs for our shows that I wish Jimi would have had the chance to play and develop more live”, says Dennis Shepherd, bandleader, guitarist and vocalist for Madison, WI’s Up From The Skies: The Music of Jimi Hendrix. “Jimi had such a deep catalog of songs in his, sadly, short career. If you look at his touring schedule, it was grueling. I know it frustrated him to have to go out and do “Purple Haze” and “Red House” every night. And we do those, but we also like to explore the deep end.”

The band, featuring Shepherd’s guitar and vocals, Joey B Banks (drums), Todd Phipps (Hammond B3), and Milwaukee’s Kurt Bauer (bass), will showcase hits and deep cuts from the Are You Experienced?, Axis: Bold As Love, Electric Ladyland, and posthumous Cry of Love albums. They are members of Steely Dane, Rare Element, and the JB3’s

Quote from Promoter:

“This is not some hokey cover band or gimmicky tribute artist—Up From the Skies is a full blown musical experience. The band explores the Hendrix catalog with reverence and a melt-your-face intensity that transports the audience back to the prime of psychedelic rock.”

Jeff Potts – Executive Director, The Bend Performance Art Theater, West Bend