media release: Up to the Elephant, Down to the Dog is a one day performance and installation by artist BLUE NAGA exploring the intergenerational impact of the Vietnam War through professor Nam Kim’s family history and their migration under Operation New Life. Through a combination of spatial installation, voice recordings and live performance, the work examines the nuances of what constitutes “home” and the enduring effects of displacement across generations. The performance will unfold across the whole day in which the audience can drop by to observe as short or long as they like as the action of the performer slowly transforms the space.  

3 September; 11 AM – 7 PM, Gates of Heaven, 302 E. Gorham St, Madison, WI 53703.

