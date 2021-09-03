The Up & Up, Kule, Falling Flat, Stealing Seasons, Pinhead McFly

media release: Woweee! The grand opening is tomorrow! Can’t wait to see everyone there.

Friday, Sept 3 at The BCKYRD in Fitchburg!

6:30 doors, 7:30 music

Pinhead McFly

(acoustic punk - http://pinheadmcfly.com/)

Stealing Seasons

https://m.facebook.com/StealingSeasons/

Falling Flat

https://www.facebook.com/fallingflatband

KULE

https://www.facebook.com/bekuleLF/

The Up & Up

https://www.facebook.com/theupandupwi/

Few things to bring

-blanket or chair

-byob

-cash!! There will be concessions with drinks and food! As well as a prize raffle.

-and a good party attitude

Will happen rain or shine!