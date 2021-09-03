The Up & Up, Kule, Falling Flat, Stealing Seasons, Pinhead McFly
The BCKYRD, Fitchburg 1839 County Highway MM, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53575
media release: Woweee! The grand opening is tomorrow! Can’t wait to see everyone there.
Friday, Sept 3 at The BCKYRD in Fitchburg!
6:30 doors, 7:30 music
Pinhead McFly
(acoustic punk - http://pinheadmcfly.com/)
Stealing Seasons
https://m.facebook.com/StealingSeasons/
Falling Flat
https://www.facebook.com/fallingflatband
KULE
https://www.facebook.com/bekuleLF/
The Up & Up
https://www.facebook.com/theupandupwi/
Few things to bring
-blanket or chair
-byob
-cash!! There will be concessions with drinks and food! As well as a prize raffle.
-and a good party attitude
Will happen rain or shine!