Upcycle Clothes with Natural Dye

media release: Bring in a piece of natural clothing that is thrifted or faded, and we’ll bring the sexy back with natural plant dyes. Choose from four colors.

Join us to thrift and upcycle natural fabrics–100% cotton, linen, silk, and wool. Take those faded garden button downs (or any piece of clothing) that fits great and turn the color volume back up! Wondering about what you’d like to dye? Once you sign up, we will provide tips in the weeks preceding the event. We’ll go over some of our recent upcycle projects with tips and tricks for selecting something worth transforming. We will have four seasonal colors to choose from and will teach you about the natural dyeing process.

$40.