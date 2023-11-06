RSVP for Update from Guatemala

press release:You’re invited to an Arts Together In Community event on Friday, November 10 at Overture Center for the Arts. From 5:30–6:45 p.m., join us for Update from Guatemala with Tito Medina Unplugged, moderated by Dr. Sara McKinnon, Faculty Director, UW–Madison Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program (LACIS). Renowned Guatemalan singer, songwriter, and activist Tito Medina will reflect on the historic Guatemalan presidential election based on his recent visit to his homeland. Additionally, Tito will share reflections on his lifetime of cultural and musical activism through his original compositions accompanied by his voice and guitar. A reception with heavy appetizers follows from 6:45–7:45 p.m.

About Tito Medina: Tito Medina is an internationally renowned Guatemalan singer songwriter and Mayan Mestizo cultural activist who was a pioneer of the protest song movement in his country and one of the founders of the New Song Movement in Latin America.

Tito was a founding member of the Central American All Stars that performed in the US in 1999 and 2000. In 2021, Tito became the first recipient of the Life Achievement Award created by the Latin American Canadian Council in Canada.

Schedule:

Conversation: 5:30 to 6:45 pm

Reception: 6:45-7:45 pm

SPONSORED by: UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program, the Overture Center for the Arts, Dane Arts, and the Division of the Arts at UW-Madison.