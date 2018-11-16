press release: USA | 100 min | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. Leigh Whannell

Fri November 16-Sat November 17 | 11:00 PM

A brutal mugging leaves Grey Trace paralyzed in the hospital and his beloved wife dead. A billionaire inventor soon offers Trace a cure -- an artificial intelligence implant called STEM that will enhance his body. Now able to walk, Grey finds that he also has superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who destroyed his life. - IMDb

"Leigh Whannell's Upgrade is rooted in classic sci-fi, but with healthy doses of horror and slick action, it's a surprisingly fresh and thrilling ride." (ScreenRant)