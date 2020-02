press release: Everyone is invited to attend the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association’s Annual Meeting on Sunday March 1, 2020 beginning at 12:30 pm. The event will be hosted on the campus of Epic in Verona in the Delphi Room of the Andromeda Building, with parking located in the Tent Lot across from the Delphi Room. Refreshments will be provided by Tuvalu Coffeehouse & Gallery in Verona.