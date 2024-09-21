Upper Yahara River Fall Community Cleanup

media release: The Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters are hosting our annual Yahara River fall community cleanup on September 21st from 10:00 to 1:00. Please join us as we conduct an end-of-the-season cleaning of the river bed and banks. The focus of this cleanup will be collecting any summer rubbish that has found its way to the river and removing obstructions that would cause erosion or flooding (while safeguarding trout habitat). We will kick off the clean-up with a safety and equipment briefing at 10:00 in Veterans Memorial Park and then will go to work in selected river sections. We have many waders and tools for volunteers to use. Refreshments will be available!

About the Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters:

We are a conservation and education citizen group that focuses on water monitoring, river clean-ups, educational events, and promoting and maintaining a navigable water trail along the upper stretch of the Yahara River.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ YaharaRiver

Website: https://yaharariver.org/