media release: The Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters invites community members to participate in two upcoming events this May focused on stewardship, education, and community connection along the Yahara River.

The first event, the Yahara River Spring Clean-Up, will take place on Saturday, May 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Veterans Memorial Park in DeForest. Volunteers will help remove winter debris from the river and its banks, improving habitat health and preparing the waterway for the upcoming paddling season. The event will begin with a brief safety and equipment orientation, and tools and waders will be provided.

Later in the month, the organization will host its Annual Meeting on Friday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Public Library. The meeting will feature a special presentation titled “Wisconsin Frogs & Toads – Experiences and Insights from the 2025 Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey.” The presentation will be given by Jeff Craig, a former science teacher and volunteer citizen scientist who participates in several statewide wildlife monitoring efforts.

Attendees of the annual meeting will enjoy refreshments and have the opportunity to win door prizes while learning more about Wisconsin’s native amphibians and ongoing conservation work.

“These events are a great opportunity for folks to get involved, whether by rolling up their sleeves to help clean the river or by learning more about the incredible wildlife that depends on it,” said organizers from the Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/YaharaRiver), check our website at www.yaharariver.org, or contact the Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters at YaharaHeadwaters@gmail.com.