Uptown

River Arts Center, Prairie du Sac 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

media release: $35/Adults, $10/Students (ages 4-18)

Direct from NYC, the epicenter of contemporary pop and soul, and with humble beginnings in Harlem, Uptown is a group of young men who combine the smooth stylings of old-school R&B with today’s hits. An Uptown show exudes freshness and fun in a way all ages enjoy. Backed by a tight three-piece band, this trio of young Temptations, with moves like the Jackson 5 and the energy of Bruno Mars, offers a performance with modern style and irresistible swagger. Witness classics like “My Girl,” “I Want You Back,” and “Uptown Funk,” all reimagined with youthful passion and exuberance.

“Uptown’s fresh interpretation is a testimony to the genius of the producers, writers, and artists of years gone by.” Rick Sheppard (the Drifters)

Info

Music
608-643-5215
