Uptown Fitchburg Project

media release: The city of Fitchburg is excited to announce a collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Bachelor's in Landscape Architecture program for an innovative and transformative capstone project in Uptown Fitchburg. This partnership promises to bring fresh perspectives and creative solutions to enhance the community and its public spaces.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Bachelor's in Landscape Architecture program is renowned for its dedication to design excellence and sustainable urban development. The capstone project in Uptown Fitchburg provides a student with a unique opportunity to apply their knowledge and creativity to design a new downtown for the city.

The project will focus on:

Downtown Development: Uptown Fitchburg is poised to become the heart of the city. The capstone project will explore innovative approaches to develop a dynamic mixed-use downtown district, with a commitment to inclusivity, affordability, and accessibility. Community Engagement: The planning process will actively involve Fitchburg’s residents, businesses, and stakeholders. Sustainability & Equity: The project will prioritize sustainable design principles, seeking to minimize environmental impact and ensuring that the benefits of development are distributed equitably throughout the community.

City officials are excited about the potential for this partnership to yield innovative solutions for the development of Fitchburg’s new downtown. This project is not only an academic exercise but a genuine investment in the future of Fitchburg and its new downtown, Uptown Fitchburg.

The capstone project is expected to culminate in early spring 2024 with a public presentation of the designs and recommendations. The City of Fitchburg encourages community members to stay engaged and provide input as this exciting initiative progresses.

Open House

Please join us for the first Open House on November 2, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at Shine, 5115 Lacy Road. For additional information contact Deanna Schmidt, deanna.schmidt@fitchburgwi.gov