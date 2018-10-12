press release: Please join us for our 50th ANNIVERSARY celebration at the 2018 Urban Cabaret. The Urban Cabaret – Madison’s most unique and dynamic fundraising event – has captivated its audiences with an eclectic mix of local performers that has included artists, dancers, aerialists, instrumentalists, magicians, poets and so much more. We will also recognize our 2018 Whitney M. Young, Jr. Equal Opportunity and 2018 President’s awardees.

This year’s event will be extra special as it celebrates our 50th anniversary of service to the Greater Madison community, and your ticket purchase will go directly to support our signature 1,500 Jobs, 1,500 Families initiative.

Friday, October 12 | 6 to 10 PM, Monona Terrace Convention Center, One John Nolen Drive