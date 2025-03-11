Urban Foxes and Coyotes

As we seek to restore habitat with less lawn and more native plantings, we rejoice in the return of the insects and animals that so desperately need these spaces. Butterflies, bumblebees, and…coyotes?

Join us along with Dr. David Drake, who heads up the UW Urban Canid Project, to learn more about how foxes and coyotes use the urban landscape and how their life histories and behaviors change as a result of their interactions with humans. The UWUCP aims to better understand these urban adapters so that citizens and wildlife managers alike can be more proactive in how they respond to these animals.