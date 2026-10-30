media release: Join us for the Global Health Institute December Global Health Tuesday Webinar on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, 9am CST, where the discussion will focus on Urban Health in Africa.

Elaine O. Nsoesie, Associate Professor, Department of Global Health, Boston University School of Public Health, leads the discussion with panelists Dakmilola Odekunle, Lecture, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Faculty of Environmental Science, University of Lagos; Marylene Wamukoya, PhD Fellow, Usher Institute, University of Edinburgh; and Meggie Mwoka, Innovations Manager, Amref Health Africa; and Fellow, Boston University-Rockefeller Foundation 3-D Commission.