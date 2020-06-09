ONLINE: Urban League Information Session
press release: Job boards and classified ads only include about 20% of all available jobs. The Urban League can help you uncover the other 80%! We offer an array of FREE job training, placement, and coaching services. More importantly, as a member of our employment programs, you will have opportunities to network with HR representatives from some of the region's premier employers. Register to join our next Information session.
Weekly on Tuesdays in June.
