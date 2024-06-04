Urban League Pop-up Market

media release: We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Urban League of Greater Madison's first-ever Pop-Up Market at the Hub, and we want YOU to be part of this exciting community event!

Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays | 12 PM – 6 PM, June 4 – October 26, 2024, Black Business Hub, 2352 S. Park St., Madison

Discover a diverse range of offerings, including plant-based delights, gourmet snacks, handmade crafts, unique apparel, natural skincare, vibrant cultural merchandise, and more. Join us for a taste of everything from vegan meals and fresh baked goods to artisan accessories and wellness products!

Experience A Unique Blend Of

Handmade Crafts: Discover beautifully crafted items made with love and creativity.

Delicious Treats: Savor mouth-watering baked goods and other culinary delights.

Unique Artwork: Admire and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces from talented local artists.

Live Entertainment: Enjoy interactive face-painting sessions for all ages.

Community Engagement: Connect with neighbors and support local entrepreneurs.

Apply to Become a Vendor: Are you a small business owner or entrepreneur? The Pop-Up Market is an excellent platform to showcase your products, engage with customers, and elevate your brand.

Key Benefits for Vendors

Increased Exposure: Reach a diverse audience eager to discover and support local businesses.

Brand Building: Establish and strengthen your brand presence within the community.

Sales Growth: Directly interact with customers, receive feedback, and boost your sales.

Be part of history and enjoy a vibrant celebration of local talent, entrepreneurship, and community spirit! Click here to register as a vendor at the market. We look forward to seeing you there!