Urban League Volunteer Tutor Training

press release:

TUTOR TRAINING: October 10, 5:00 to 8:00 PM

New and existing tutors are invited to participate in the Tutoring Network annual Back-to-School Tutor Training. The Tutoring Network is a citywide coalition of volunteer-based tutoring program providers that serve MMSD students during and after school. The Urban League of Greater Madison and Schools of Hope are proud partners in the Tutoring Network.

Welcome to the start of the 2017-2018 school year! We enter this year excited at the possibilities and potential that exists in our children, but also aware that there is much work to be done to ensure that ALL of our children realize their academic aspirations.

This is where you come in!

Success in school and in the community must be earned and nurtured. It doesn't always come easily, but with hard work and commitment, we know that every student can be successful. One of our commitments at the Urban League is to make sure that every middle school student who desires the support of an academic tutor and coach has access to one. For us to fulfill this commitment to our children, we need you to join us this school year as a Schools of Hope volunteer.

The Schools of Hope Middle School Tutoring Program strives to support the success of students through academic tutoring, focusing on the areas of math and literacy skills. Every year, we work with hundreds of individuals who volunteer their time in service to our youth. To make sure we are able to support the needs of students this year, we have set the ambitious goal of recruiting 500 volunteer tutors. We ask for just one hour each week of your time, and we have openings at various times and locations to fit your schedule.

You may have seen just recently that MMSD is doubling down on their efforts to bolster the academic performance of middle school youth. This is one way that we, as members of this community, can support their efforts.

For more information about the Schools of Hope Middle School Tutoring Program, please click here or contact Hannah Blaser at volunteer@ulgm.org.