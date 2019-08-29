press release: Join Urban League Young Professionals as we begin our YP Real Talk series.

Real Talk is a space for transparent conversations about challenges we face on our professional journey.

This panel will talk about how they confronted bias to achieve success. Panelists come from the African American, Asian, Latinx and LGBT+ communities. You're not going to want to miss this, we hope to see you!

Meet other young professionals, build your network and learn more about the Urban League Young Professionals.

*Childcare available during event, email ypmembership@ulgm.org for more information

* Light food and beverages provided