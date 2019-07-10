Urban Nature Writing

press release: This one time workshop is a rewarding and efficient way for city-dwellers to connect with nature that surrounds us in parks, along sidewalks, the Yahara River or our five lakes. It's perfect for those with limited time, but are interested in writing and thinking about nature, wellness, and creativity in a supportive and educational environment. Facilitated by Troy Hess, writing instructor & owner of the Yahara Writing Center. Free! Advance registration suggested, but walk-ins welcome, space permitting.

Email sunref@sunlib.org, call 825-0702, or stop by the Adult Information Desk for more information.