Urban Sketchers Madison reception

× Expand Cindy Zick "Forward Cafe" by Urban Sketchers Madison member Cindy Zick. "Forward Cafe" by Urban Sketchers Madison member Cindy Zick.

media release: We are drawing Madison as it happens! "Here, There, and Everywhere" is the first group show of Urban Sketchers Madison, dedicated to capturing our life and places through on-location drawing and/or painting. The result is a collective portrait of our community : immediate, observational, and shaped by many individual perspectives. Part of the global Urban Sketchers movement, our Madison chapter has spent years documenting the places people pass through every day, building a visual record of time and place through direct observation. We welcome participants of all ages, abilities, and vision. Our show will be up the month of May, with a free reception on Friday, May 8, 2026, from 5-9 pm as part of the city-wide Gallery Night Event. Come visit us at the Goodman Center's Ballweg Gallery or on Facebook under the page name Urban Sketchers Madison.