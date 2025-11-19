Urban Triage Alumni Reunon

media release: If you’ve participated in Urban Triage’s Housing Program, Supporting Healthy Families, and Emerging Adults House Resident (past or present), this invite is just for you! We’ve witnessed your growth, your hustle, and your healing, now it’s time to celebrate YOU.

Join us for an afternoon of food, music, and community as we reconnect, share stories, and enjoy each other’s company. Meet our CEO, Brandi Grayson, and share how Urban Triage has impacted your journey while helping us shape the next chapter of support for our community.

What’s Happening at the Reunion:

Reconnect with fellow alumni and staff

Share memories and celebrate milestones

Give feedback to help shape future programs

Hear special words from our CEO

Capture memories with photos, laughter, and good vibes

Collecting Recipes from Alumni (bring a favorite recipe to share)

Because once you’re family, you’re always family.

Location: 2312 S Park St, Madison, WI

Date: November 19th, starting at 12 PM

**Please note: This event will be recorded, so attendees are aware.