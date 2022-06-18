Urban Triage Fundraiser

press release: In honor of Juneteenth, Bierock is featuring beer from 18th Street Brewery on June 18 and 19. 18th Street Brewery in Hammond, Indiana is one of the Midwest’s black-owned breweries. On this weekend, $1 from each pour of 18th Street beers will go toward black civic organization Urban Triage located here in Madison.

To celebrate the occasion, we’re tapping three kegs from 18th Street, two hoppy IPAs that they’re known for and one easy-drinking lager.

The lineup and brewery descriptions are as follows…

Here Comes the Reaper, IPA: Fear not my friends, this IPA is brewed with Mosaic and Chinook hops, giving it tons of citrus character with a spicy edge.

Sex and Candy, IPA: The enticing smell of Chinook and Cascade hops waft forth from this IPA, benefiting both you and your special friend. Fruity, and faintly sweet Sex and Candy is simply a dream.

Simply Mexican Lager with Lime, Pale Lager.

Bierock is proud to continue its support of the community with this fundraiser. The full food and drink menu at Bierock will still be available the days of the event. Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park. Hours on 6/18-19 are Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.