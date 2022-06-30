Urban Triage Fundraiser

media release: In recognition of our need to fight for reproductive rights and bodily autonomy, we've decided to donate a portion of our proceeds instead of discounting them for the 4th of July. 25% of our net proceeds from now through July 4, both online and in person will be donated directly to Urban Triage to aid in their efforts supporting and protecting vulnerable communities and the right to choose. -Herbal Aspect

Herbal Aspect is a Black Owned retailer in Madison focusing on high quality and effective Cannabis products.

Locations: 3547 University Ave, Madison, WI 53704;

204 W Main Street, Waunakee, WI 53597