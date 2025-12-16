Urban Triage Game Night & Dinner

Heritage Tavern 131 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Ready to kick off 2026 the right way? We're throwing the ultimate Game Night & Dinner and you're invited!

Monday, January 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM, Heritage Tavern- 131 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703

Tickets: $40 per person

Here's What's In Store:

Classic Card Games – Bring your A-game for spades, euchre, and more! Whether you're a seasoned pro or just there for the laughs, everyone's welcome at the table.

Live Classic R&B by DJ Pain 1 – Get ready for the perfect soundtrack to your winning streak! DJ Pain 1 will keep the energy high all night long.

Amazing Prizes – Think you've got what it takes? Show off your skills for a chance to win some incredible prizes throughout the evening.

Delicious Dinner – Enjoy Heritage Tavern's fantastic food and drinks while you play. Great games deserve great eats!

Make It a Mission: Your ticket does more than guarantee you a night of fun. By joining us, you're supporting Urban Triage's initiatives as we launch into the New Year. Let's make an impact together while having a blast!

Bring Your Crew: Know someone who lives for game night? Invite them! Remember: Spades and Euchre require partners, so bring your teammate along! The more players, the better the competition. You'll register to play as a team when you arrive at the event.

Secure your spot before they're gone! You'll register for games when you arrive.

608-299-4128
