Uri Vardi & Christoper Taylor

media release: Professor of cello Uri Vardi and professor of piano Christopher Taylor present two Brahms cello sonatas and a set of six Brahms lieders.

Uri Vardi has performed as a recitalist, soloist, and chamber player across the United States, Europe, South America, Asia, and his native Israel. Born in Szeged, Hungary, Vardi grew up on kibbutz Kfar Hahoresh, Israel. He studied at the Rubin Academy in Tel Aviv, was an artist diploma student at Indiana University, and earned his master’s degree from Yale University.

Hailed by critics as “frighteningly talented” (The New York Times) and “a great pianist” (The Los Angeles Times), Christopher Taylor has distinguished himself throughout his career as an innovative musician with a diverse array of talents and interests. He is known for a passionate advocacy of music written in the past 100 years — Messiaen, Ligeti, and Bolcom figure prominently in his performances — but his repertoire spans four centuries and includes the complete Beethoven sonatas, the Liszt Transcendental Etudes, Bach’s Goldberg Variations, and a multitude of other familiar masterworks.

Program

Sonata for Piano and Violoncello in F major op. 99

Allegro vivace

Adagio affettuoso

Allegro passionato

Allegro molto

Six Songs (Sechs Lieder)

Arrangement for Violoncello and Piano

Minnelied (Lovesong) op. 71/5

Feldeinsamkeit (In Summer Fields) op. 86/2

Wie Melodien (Like Melodies) op. 105/1

Sapphische Ode (Sapphic Ode) op. 94/4

Wiegenlied (Lullaby) op. 49/4

Liebestreu (True Love) op. 3/1

INTERMISSION

Sonata for Piano and Violoncello in e minor op. 38

Allegro non troppo

Allegretto quasi Menuetto/Trio

Allegro

Note: Capacity is limited to 80 attendees based on current campus guidance for in-person events. Tickets are required for entry, and all guests must be masked and socially distanced.