media release: Urinetown is a satirical, over-the-top musical set in a future where water is so scarce that people have to pay to use the bathroom. A shady company called Urine Good Company runs all the public toilets and threatens anyone who doesn’t pay with a one-way trip to a place called “Urinetown.” When Bobby Strong and Hope Cladwell decide they’ve had enough, they lead a rebellion to make bathroom use free for everyone. But as things spiral out of control, the show reveals that the problem is bigger than just greed, using humor to poke fun at capitalism, environmental issues, and the tough choices people make in a broken world.

A presentation of Vel Phillips Memorial High School Drama.

7 pm on 2/6, 2 & 7 pm on 2/7 and 7 pm, 2/13-14. $20/$15.