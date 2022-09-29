press release: Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

WHEN: Urinetown opens September 29. Runs Thursday thru Saturday at 7:00 PM and Saturday at 2:00 PM

WHERE: Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona.

TICKETS: Available now at vahs.vbotickets.com. Students $12, Seniors $14, Adults $16