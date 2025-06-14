U.S. Army Birthday Celebration

media release: This event will honor the sacrifices, achievements, and true spirit of American warriors. Museum tours given throughout the day. Meet retired U.S. Army General Lew Harned, a veteran of World War II through Desert Storm. He will be signing a children’s book written about him by Miss Capital City’s Teen 2025, Natalie Popp. The Wisconsin Army National Guard will join the celebration with its color guard and band.

Free Public Entry