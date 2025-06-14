U.S. Army Birthday Celebration
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: This event will honor the sacrifices, achievements, and true spirit of American warriors. Museum tours given throughout the day. Meet retired U.S. Army General Lew Harned, a veteran of World War II through Desert Storm. He will be signing a children’s book written about him by Miss Capital City’s Teen 2025, Natalie Popp. The Wisconsin Army National Guard will join the celebration with its color guard and band.
Free Public Entry
Info
Special Events