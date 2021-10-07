ONLINE: U.S. Asylum, Refugee & Immigration Policy

press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

Dr. Sara McKinnon is an expert in immigration and refugee issues, violence, gender-based violence, and international/global politics. This talk provides an overview of key issues in US refugee and immigration law and policy today. It provides audience members with history and context to understand debates, issues, and policy changes around matters of immigration. This talk is made possible via the BadgerTalks program at UW-Madison.