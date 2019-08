U.S. Citizenship Exam Study Sessions

press release: Weekly sessions for those preparing to take US Citizenship exam. Study the 100 test questions, practice to read and write simple English sentences.

6:00 pm - 7:30 pm, September 12 until November 21, at Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld Street

No Cost

phone: 608-661-3512

www.cmcmadison.org

