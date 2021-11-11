U.S. Highway 51 Design

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has scheduled two public involvement meetings to discuss the design for the US 51 corridor from I-39/90, east of Stoughton, to US 12/18 (Madison Beltline) north of McFarland in Dane County. The same information will be shared at each in-person meeting, and the public can attend at their convenience and ask questions regarding this project. Exhibits showing the proposed improvements will be on display. WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.

· Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stoughton Fire Department, 401 East Main Street Stoughton, WI 53589

· Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street McFarland, WI 53558

Note: Enhanced safety measures will be applied to the in-person public meetings. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection and Public Health Madison & Dane County will be followed.

A narrated presentation will be provided on the US 51 project website – wisconsindot.gov/us51. The public is encouraged to review the presentation and submit feedback via the online comment form at http://2.selectsurvey.net/ wisdot/us51project. Exhibits and other project materials will be posted online by Thursday, November 11.

The US 51 corridor project is transitioning into the design phase after completion of the study in August 2021. The following improvements are proposed along US 51 from east of Stoughton to north of McFarland.

· Reconstruct the US 51 corridor on the existing alignment between I-39/90 and Larson Beach Road in McFarland;

· Replace the pavement from Larson Beach Road to just south of Voges Road/Terminal Drive and add an auxiliary lane north of Siggelkow Road.

· A passing lane is proposed east of Stoughton and intersections along the corridor will be improved.

· Pedestrian facilities will be provided in urban areas.

· Bicycle accommodations will be provided on paved shoulders in rural sections of the US 51 corridor.

· In the urban sections of the corridor, various options for accommodating bicycles will be provided where feasible.

Construction along US 51 corridor is currently scheduled for 2024 to 2029, but could be completed sooner depending on funding. Roundabouts are planned to be built in 2022 at three US 51 intersections in Stoughton – Roby Road, WIS 138 west, and Hoel Avenue.

If you are unable to attend the public meeting, or would like more information on the US 51 Corridor project, please contact WisDOT Project Manager David Schmidt at (608) 246-3867. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to David Schmidt, WisDOT Southwest Region Project Field Office, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704 or david2.schmidt@dot.wi.gov. Citizens who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter may request one by contacting David Schmidt at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).

For information on WisDOT projects and transportation news in southwest Wisconsin, follow the WisDOT Southwest Region on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.