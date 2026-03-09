Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is proceeding with design of the US 51 North corridor, from WIS 30 to I-39/90/94 in Dane County. Due to the magnitude of the corridor, the design project is divided into three construction projects:

  • Milwaukee Street to south of US 151
  • South of US 151 to Pierstoriff Street
  • Pierstorff Street to south of I-39/90/94

A public meeting on the project design and proposed changes is planned from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Madison Area Technical College’s Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St., in conference room D1630.

