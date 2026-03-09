media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is proceeding with design of the US 51 North corridor, from WIS 30 to I-39/90/94 in Dane County. Due to the magnitude of the corridor, the design project is divided into three construction projects:

Milwaukee Street to south of US 151

South of US 151 to Pierstoriff Street

Pierstorff Street to south of I-39/90/94

A public meeting on the project design and proposed changes is planned from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Madison Area Technical College’s Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St., in conference room D1630.