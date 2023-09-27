media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the environmental study of 5.5 miles of US 51 (Stoughton Road) between the WIS 30 interchange in Madison and the I-39/90/94 interchange in the town of Burke. The study will develop and evaluate options to accommodate existing and future travel demand with a focus on safety issues that affect travel on Stoughton Road.

The meeting is scheduled for the following location and time:

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 5-7 p.m.

Madison College – Truax Building

Conference Room D1630

1701 Wright Street

Madison, WI 53704

The meeting will present the updated study purpose and need and gather feedback on alternative concepts developed throughout the corridor. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions. The meeting will be an open-house format, with a presentation scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Participants are welcome to attend at their convenience during the scheduled time. WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the study on an individual basis.

Interested persons unable to attend the scheduled meeting that would like to learn more information about the study should visit the study website at https://tinyurl.com/ US51NorthStudy or contact US 51 (Stoughton Road) North Study Manager Jeff Berens at (608) 245-2656 or via email at Jeff.Berens @dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding this study can be mailed to Jeff Berens at 2101 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704.

The meeting facility is ADA-compliant and wheelchair-accessible. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711) at least seven working days prior to the meeting. A Spanish-speaking translator and Hmong-speaking translator will be provided at the meeting.