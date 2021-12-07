ONLINE: The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Post-COVID: How Trade Helps the North American Recovery

press release: Join WisPolitics.com, WisBusiness.com and the Wisconsin Technology Council for the fourth 2021 trade policy virtual event on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from noon to 1 p.m. CT. Attendance is free.

The topic is: 'The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Post-COVID – How Trade Helps the North American Recovery'

While the U.S., Canada and Mexico continue to grapple with the COVID pandemic, policymakers across the Americas must find ways to implement and advance the “new NAFTA” in order to aid the economic recovery. Hear from Canadian and Mexican officials and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation about how USMCA will impact Wisconsin businesses and economic recovery.

Panel:

--Aaron Annable, representing the Canadian consulate in Chicago

--Julian Adem, representing the Mexican consulate in Milwaukee:

--Stanley Pfrang, senior market development director at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

This event is made possible with the support of the government of Canada, Michael Best Strategies and the Wisconsin District Export Council. This event is part of the WisPolitics.com-WisBusiness.com-Wisconsin Technology Council trade policy initiative: www.wisbusiness.com/trade-policy/

Event partners: Wisconsin Technology Council, Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS), World Trade Association (WTA) Madison International Trade Association (MITA) and International Practice Section of the State Bar of Wisconsin.

