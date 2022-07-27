U.S. Senate Candidate Forum

media release: More US Senate Candidate Presentations

Wisconsin's US Senate Candidates Darrell Williams, Peter Peckarsky, Steven Olikara, Kou Lee, Scott Aubart, and David Schroeder have been invited to join us on Wednesday evening to introduce themselves and to talk about why they are running for the office. Please join us to hear from them, and maybe have a chance to ask them questions.

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

7:00 - 8:00 PM

Virtually. Join us HERE

Last week's event included US Senate candidates Mandela Barnes, Sarah Godlewski and Tom Nelson (Alex Lasry and Ron Johnson were invited but declined).

Don't forget that Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 9.

