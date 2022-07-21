media release: WISDOM, Wisdom Action Network, EXPO - EX-incarcerated People Organizing and Gamaliel Network are hosting a U.S. Senate Candidate Forum featuring candidates Mandela Barnes, Sarah Godlewski and Tom Nelson! Candidates Alex Lasry and Ron Johnson have been invited. Full details below

Topics will center around the Criminal Legal System and Immigration. There will be brief presentations about the issues, personal testimonials from people who are directly impacted, and direct asks of the candidates. The candidates will each have the opportunity to address the assembly at the end.

EVENT WILL BE LIVE STREAMED ON FACEBOOK! https://www.facebook.com/wisdomwisconsin/

In Person event is at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Milwaukee.

www.wisdomwisconsin.org