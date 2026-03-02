U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Watch Party

media release: Rally Madison FC is bringing Madison together to cheer on the USWNT in a fun, high-energy environment surrounded by fellow women's sports fans. Join us for our watch party on March 7, at 2:00PM, hosted by Rally Madison FC!

ADMISSION IS FREE AND ALL ARE WELCOME!

Bar will be open with drinks available throughout the match

Carry-in food is welcome, so bring your favorite bites

Meet Rally Madison FC Players!

Show your support for women's sports!!

Receive early access to single-game tickets to Rally Madison FC's Home Opener match, giving you the first opportunity to secure your seats before tickets are released to the general public!!!

SATURDAY, MAY 7, 2026BREESE STEVENS FIELD | MADISON. Doors: 2:00 PM (CST) | Kick: 2:30 PM (CST).